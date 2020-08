Hurrican Laura is currently a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale (File)

Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen rapidly into a category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Laura, currently a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), is about 335 miles (540 km) southeast of Galveston, Texas, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)