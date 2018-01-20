Late Cranberries Singer O'Riordan To Be Buried Near Limerick, Ireland On Tuesday The 46-year-old frontwoman of the multi-million selling Irish rock band was found dead in a London hotel on Monday, aged 46.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT File photo of Dolores O'Riordan performing in Cognac London: The funeral of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died suddenly in London this week, will take place near Limerick, Ireland on Tuesday, the church where she will be buried said Friday.



"The Funeral Mass for the late Dolores O'Riordan... former member of the Cranberries will take place in the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken, at 11.30am on Tuesday 23 January followed by private family burial," the church announced.



Her body will lie in repose at a funeral home close to her home town of Limerick before Tuesday's private service that will be attended by around 200 family members and friends.



The 46-year-old frontwoman of the multi-million selling Irish rock band was found dead in a London hotel on Monday, aged 46.



Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was among the first to pay tributes, calling O'Riordan "the voice of a generation".



London coroner Stephen Earl said Friday that he was awaiting test results following a post-mortem, with a full inquest set for April 3, although her death is not being treated as suspicious.



The Cranberries achieved international success in the 1990s with their debut album "Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?", which included the hit single "Linger".



The follow-up album gave rise to politically-charged single "Zombie", an angry response to the deadly Northern Ireland conflict, which hit number one across Europe.



The band sold around 40 million records worldwide.



She was in London to record a version of "Zombie" with the hard rock band Bad Wolves, the group said on Tuesday.



The Cranberries' greatest hits collection "Stars: The Best Of 1992-2002" has hit number 16 on Britain's album chart, higher than when it was released in 2002.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The funeral of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died suddenly in London this week, will take place near Limerick, Ireland on Tuesday, the church where she will be buried said Friday."The Funeral Mass for the late Dolores O'Riordan... former member of the Cranberries will take place in the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken, at 11.30am on Tuesday 23 January followed by private family burial," the church announced.Her body will lie in repose at a funeral home close to her home town of Limerick before Tuesday's private service that will be attended by around 200 family members and friends.The 46-year-old frontwoman of the multi-million selling Irish rock band was found dead in a London hotel on Monday, aged 46.Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was among the first to pay tributes, calling O'Riordan "the voice of a generation".London coroner Stephen Earl said Friday that he was awaiting test results following a post-mortem, with a full inquest set for April 3, although her death is not being treated as suspicious.The Cranberries achieved international success in the 1990s with their debut album "Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?", which included the hit single "Linger".The follow-up album gave rise to politically-charged single "Zombie", an angry response to the deadly Northern Ireland conflict, which hit number one across Europe.The band sold around 40 million records worldwide.She was in London to record a version of "Zombie" with the hard rock band Bad Wolves, the group said on Tuesday. The Cranberries' greatest hits collection "Stars: The Best Of 1992-2002" has hit number 16 on Britain's album chart, higher than when it was released in 2002.