"Intention To...": Fresh Trouble For Lalit Modi, Vanuatu To Cancel Passport

In fresh trouble for Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, the Vanuatu government has decided to cancel the passport issued to him, saying that attempts to escape extradition don't qualify as a legitimate reason to get citizenship in the South Pacific Ocean nation.

The billionaire fugitive is wanted in India for alleged financial irregularities. Earlier, Lalit Modi filed an application with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has asked the country's Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Lalit Modi "following recent revelations in international media", his office said.

"While all standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, conducted during his application showed no criminal convictions, I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities' requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi's citizenship application," Prime Minister Napat said.

He emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons.

"None of those legitimate reasons include attempting to avoid extradition, which the recent facts brought to light clearly indicate was Mr Modi's intention," he added.

The statement added that the Vanuatu government has significantly strengthened the due diligence aspect of its citizenship by investment Programme over the past four years. This, the Prime Minister's office said, has resulted in a marked increase in applications failing the enhanced scrutiny undertaken by the Vanuatu Financial Intelligence Unit. "The improved process implemented several years ago includes triple-agency checks, including Interpol verification," it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs recently confirmed that Lalit Modi filed an application to surrender his Indian passport. "He has made an application for surrendering his passport in the high commission of India, London," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," he said.

Lalit Modi left India in 2010. He is wanted in India in connection with allegations that he was involved in the embezzlement of crores during his stint as IPL commissioner.