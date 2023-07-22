Kyiv Used Cluster Bombs On Border Village: Russian Governor

Ukraine has hit a border village, claims Russia. (Representational)

Ukraine has hit the Russian border village of Zhuravlevka in the western Belgorod region with cluster munitions on Friday, the Belgorod governor said Saturday.

"In the Belgorod region, 21 artillery shells and three cluster munitions from a multiple rocket launcher were fired (by the Ukrainian army) at the village of Zhuravlevka," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, referring to attacks the previous day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)