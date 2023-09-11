Kyiv Says Repossessed Black Sea Oil Platform In Moscow Control Since 2015

Ukraine has regained control of the so-called 'Vyshki-Boyka' (platform), Kyiv said (Representational)

Kyiv said Monday its forces had retaken control of an oil and gas drilling platform in the Black Sea that had been controlled by Moscow since 2015.

"Ukraine regains control of the so-called 'Vyshki-Boyka' (platform)," Kyiv's military intelligence said in a statement. "During one phase of the operation, a battle took place between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet," it said, claiming that Moscow's plane was "hit and forced to retreat."

