Russia, Ukraine Agree To Avoid Strikes On Vessels In Black Sea: US

Washington:
In parallel statements, the White House said that each country "agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea."
Russia and Ukraine agreed separately in talks that concluded Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to avoid military strikes on vessels in the Black Sea, the White House said.
