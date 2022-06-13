Kuwait To Deport Expats For Protests Against Remarks On Prophet: Report

The remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet had triggered massive protests in the Gulf.

Kuwait has said that it will deport expatriates who participated in a demonstration against the remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, news agency ANI reported quoting local media. The decision was taken as the protesters violated the laws and regulations of the country which prohibits sit-ins or demonstrations by expatriates in Kuwait, the report said.

The authorities are in the process of "arresting expats and referring them to the deportation centre to be deported to their countries", the report said quoting the Arab Times. The expats will be banned from entering Kuwait again, it said.

All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations, the report said quoting the instructions to authorities.

The nationality of the expats who protested is not mentioned in the report.

The remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad had triggered massive protests in the Gulf, with Indian envoys in the region summoned by the Arab nations to register strong protests over the issue.

India has dismissed the remarks as those made by "fringe elements" and that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities.

In response to a media query regarding the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on offensive tweets in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait said, "Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India."

Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their inflammatory remarks.

"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," said the spokesperson.

"In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," added the spokesperson.