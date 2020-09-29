Kuwait Names Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah As New Emir

Kuwait on Tuesday named Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as its new emir

Kuwait on Tuesday named Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as its new emir, after the death of his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the age of 91.

"Pursuant to the provisions of the constitution... the cabinet calls upon the crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the Emir of the State of Kuwait," deputy prime minister Anas Khalid Al-Saleh said in a televised address.

