US Rappers' Trusted Aide Linked To Sex Trafficking In Ongoing Investigation

Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, who was once described as his “right hand”, is now considered a “manipulator in chief”, sources close to the federal sex trafficking investigation have said.

Combs, 54, was indicted on Tuesday on three federal counts: sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite pleading not guilty, Combs remains in custody after a judge rejected his $50 million bail request, reported the NY Post.

The federal indictment accuses Combs of orchestrating a sex trafficking operation with the help of “certain employees”, including high-ranking supervisors. These employees allegedly facilitated sexual performances, referred to as “Freak Offs,” that involved sex workers and were organised to include “controlled substances, baby oil lubricant, extra linens, and lighting.”

While the indictment does not name specific individuals, sources suggest Kristina Khorram, who has not been charged with any crime, may hold vital information about the operation. "If anybody is the gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything," a source told the NY Post.

Earlier this year, federal raids at Combs' mansions uncovered narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. Investigators have reportedly obtained key evidence, including text messages and recordings, some allegedly implicating Khorram.

In 2021, Diddy publicly praised Khorram, posting on Facebook that the 37-year-old has been his “right hand for the last 8 years” and has “consistently proven to execute and get s**t done”. “Don't know how I'd function without her,” he wrote.

However, allegations against Kristina Khorram have surfaced in a separate lawsuit filed by rapper Lil Rod (real name Rodney Jones) in February 2024. In his suit, Khorram is compared to Ghislaine Maxwell, the notorious aide of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and is accused of “ordering sex workers and prostitutes” for Combs.

The lawsuit also claims Khorram required Combs' household staff to carry a “fanny pack” filled with various drugs, including cocaine, GHB and ecstasy, to satisfy the hip-hop star's drug habits.

Lil Rod's lawsuit also states that Khorram “knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted and facilitated a sex-trafficking venture,” and alleges she was instrumental in organising Combs' alleged “Freak Off” events. According to the suit, another employee, Stevie J, was recruited to help find sex workers for these parties.

Diddy's legal team has denied all allegations, dismissing Lil Rod's claims as fabrications. A source suggested that Khorram might choose to cooperate with federal authorities. “At least if she's smart, she will be,” the source added.