Kremlin Critic Posts Pic From Hospital, Says "Able To Breathe" Unaided

"Hello, this is Navalny," he said in a post on Instagram, appearing with his family in the Berlin hospital where he was flown for treatment after falling ill.

"Yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day," Alexei Navalny said.

Moscow:

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday he was able to breathe unaided in his first public comments after his alleged poisoning in Siberia last month.

"Yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day," he said in his first social media post since he was poisoned with what Germany says was a Novichok nerve agent.

