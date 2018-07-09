Kremlin Calls Russian Link To Novichok Death 'Quite Absurd'

Russia states that the presumprions of it's involvement in the British woman's death is absurd

The Kremlin on Monday said it would be absurd to suggest Russia was involved in the death of a British woman exposed to the Novichok nerve agent.

"We don't know that Russia has been mentioned or associated with this," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the poisoning of two British citizens exposed to Novichok near Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March.

"We consider that in any case it would be quite absurd."