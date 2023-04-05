King Charles To Be Coronated Next Month. The Date Is...

Camilla will be crowned alongside the King, 18 years after the couple tied the knot.

The invitation to one of the most anticipated events of 2023 has finally dropped. The Royal Family released the invite to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on Wednesday. The invite mentions that the event will take place on May 6, 2023, at the Abbey Church of Westminister.

The invite also revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles' new title. The invite shows the official use of "Queen Camilla", making the transition from the title of "Queen Consort".

The invitation is designed by Andrew Jamieson. It features the motifs of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.

Check out the invite here:

According to the royal family's official website, over 2000 invitations will go out in the next couple of days.

A royal source told BBC that in the initial part of the new reign, it made sense to use "Queen Consort" as a way of distinguishing her from the late Queen Elizabeth. But from the coronation, it would be an "appropriate time" to officially change to "Queen Camilla".

Camilla will be crowned alongside the King, 18 years after the couple tied the knot.

King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

George, 9, the eldest son of the heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honour who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.

Camilla's four pages will be made up of her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, and Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

