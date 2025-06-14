Advertisement

King Charles Remembers Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims At Military Parade

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing at least 270 people in the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
King Charles Remembers Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims At Military Parade
King Charles requested the changes "as a mark of respect for the lives lost."
London:

Britain's King Charles and other senior royals wore black armbands at the "Trooping the Colour" military parade on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing at least 270 people in the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Only one of the 242 passengers and crew on board survived, while others were killed as the plane struck a medical college's hostel as it came down.

A minute's silence was held after the king inspected the parade, which marks his official birthday.

King Charles requested the changes "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy", a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ahmedabad Plane Crash, King Charles, Air India Plane Crash
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com