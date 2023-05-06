5 Bizarre Rules King Charles Will Have To Follow After Coronation

King Charles III will be officially crowned today in a coronation ceremony in London. He acceded to the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year. After the coronation, the new monarch will have to follow certain rules ranging from no autographs and selfies to some eating restrictions.

1. King cannot refuse to accept gifts

As per the royal tradition, the members of the British royal family must accept all gifts presented to them during tours or engagements. However, the gift policy of the royal family states that the members must not accept any gift, hospitality or service which would or might appear to place that royal “under any obligation to the donor”. The policy also says that “before declining the offer of a gift, careful consideration should be given to any offence that might be caused by such action”.

2. King Charles II cannot travel with Prince William

After being crowned the King, Charles will not be allowed to travel in the same plane as his son Prince William who is the heir to the British throne. As per royal tradition, the two must take separate flights so that lives of both the royals are not in danger in the event of a mishap.

3. Dressing rules

The King must also follow some dressing rules when travelling to foreign countries. According to the rules, the royals should do “diplomatic dressing”. This means that their dress should reflect the local tradition of the country they are travelling to.

4. No selfies or autographs

As the new monarch, King Charles III will not be posing for selfies or giving autographs. This rule applies to all members of the British royal family though there is no official protocol regarding selfies.

5. No shellfish for the King

The British royals, including the King, are advised not to consume shellfish to avoid food poisoning. The King also cannot accept food from strangers which is to ensure his safety.