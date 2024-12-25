King Charles Holds Private Meeting With Kate Middleton After Prince William's Succession Plans: Report

King Charles reportedly held a private meeting with his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, as the palace initiated plans for Prince William's future ascension to the throne, the New York Post reported.

The 76-year-old monarch gained a renewed outlook after navigating a difficult year, which included his cancer diagnosis in February.

In March, Middleton also disclosed her cancer diagnosis, drawing attention as her health struggles closely followed those of the king.

The duo is said to have grown closer while facing their respective health challenges, the media outlet reported. A source told Radar Online, "She and Charles had a private discussion about her stepping into her role sooner than anticipated."

The source added, "The bond between them is incredibly strong, as they've been a source of immense support to one another during their parallel battles with cancer."

"This is also why Charles has made a conscious effort to give her the space she needs to recover in preparation for the inevitable moment when he and Camilla pass the baton," the insider added.

According to the source, palace officials are focused on ensuring "Kate and William experience a seamless transition to power."

This report comes amidst growing speculation that the Prince and Princess of Wales are already preparing for William's eventual ascension to the throne.

"While the king continues to fulfil his duties with characteristic determination, his cancer treatment has required him to acknowledge certain limitations," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told People.

"As a result, William has taken on additional responsibilities, and both he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they originally anticipated."