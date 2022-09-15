When will Charles be crowned King?

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a presentation by both Houses of Parliament

The death of Queen Elizabeth II triggered a 10-day mourning period during which many events take place to give the late monarch her final sendoff. Many changes to the stately hierarchy have also unfolded in the UK and some Commonwealth countries: new national anthem, new head of state, new titles, and many others expected to happen in the days to come.

Here's what we know so far.

When is the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's state funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 in Westminster Abbey in London, across the street from the Palace of Westminster, the UK's parliament complex where the Queen will have been lying in state for five days prior. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. local London time (6 a.m. EDT, 3 am PDT), although the procession will start much earlier.

Will the Queen's funeral be televised?

Yes, the Queen's funeral and all the procession in the runup to it will be broadcast widely in the UK on different national channels. Live coverage of the events will also air on some news outlets outside UK, including NBC, CNN, ABC and Fox in the US, CBC in Canada, and BBC World globally.

Where is the Queen going to be buried?

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip. The burial complex is also the resting place for the Queen's father, King George VI, mother, Queen Elizabeth, and sister Princess Margaret.

When did Queen Elizabeth's husband die?

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. His funeral took place at St George's Chapel at a time when the UK had Covid-19 restrictions in place on indoor gatherings, resulting in the Queen sitting alone during the funeral service.

What religion was Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth was a Protestant. Beyond her official role as the head of Church of England, she shows her religious faith on many occasions, including in messages in her annual Christmas speech.

When did Queen Elizabeth become Queen?

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor became Queen in 1952 on the day her father King George VI died. She was the elder of the King's two daughters.

Who is taking over for Queen Elizabeth?

The Queen's eldest son, Charles, was proclaimed King in the accession ceremony on Sept. 10. The ancient ritual marks Charles becoming head of state and sovereign for the UK and some former colonies, succeeding his late mother.

What name will Charles take as King?

Charles has chosen his birth name as his regnal name, making him King Charles III.

How old is King Charles?

Charles was 73 years of age when he took the throne. He was born on Nov. 14, 1948 -- a Scorpio. He became the oldest monarch at accession. His mother's reign began only a couple of months before her 26th birthday.

When will Charles be crowned King?

Although Charles automatically became King after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his coronation could take weeks or even months to be held. The late Queen had her coronation 17 months after her accession to the throne, the ceremony of which was first televised with full pomp and pageantry. It is not confirmed when and at what scale of celebration Charles's coronation will take place.

What is King Charles's last name?

King Charles was christened Charles Philip Arthur George. His full name is also styled Windsor after the royal house he is a member of.

Who are King Charles's siblings?

King Charles is the eldest of the Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's four children. His siblings are Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Who becomes King after Charles?

As he becomes King, Charles gives his former royal title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son Prince William, which is now the first in line to the throne following the Queen's passing. As the heir apparent, Prince William would become King after Charles.

Is King Charles married?

King Charles married his long-term partner, Camilla, in a low-key civil ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2005, eight years after the death of his first wife Princess Diana in a car accident in Paris.

If King Charles dies will Camilla be Queen?

No. King Charles has two sons and five grandchildren. Currently, Prince William is the first in line to be the next King. William's eldest son, Prince George, is second in line, followed by his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his younger brother, Prince Louis.

What will Camilla be called?

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort, a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's blessing after years of contention given sensitivity about her status as Charles's second wife.

What does Queen Consort mean?

The reigning King's wife is traditionally crowned queen. Different from Queen Elizabeth II who was the monarch and head of state, Queen Consort doesn't have sovereign powers. As the UK's royal family website puts it, Queen Consort is "primarily to provide companionship and moral and practical support to the Monarch".