King Charles' Condolence Message After Odisha Train Crash: ''Profoundly Shocked And Saddened''

At least 275 people died and around 1,000 were injured as the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, resulting in a three-train accident - the worst in the country in the last two decades.

Since the horrific tragedy, condolences from across the world have been pouring in for the victims. UK's King Charles too sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu today over the loss of lives in the triple train crash.

''The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of India following the train crash in Odisha,'' the post shared on Instagram by the Royal Family reads.

The entire message reads, "Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives. I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts. I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion.



"I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha."

Other global leaders including the US President, the Chinese President and Premier, the President of France, and the Prime Ministers of Japan and the United Kingdom have also expressed their condolences regarding the rail accident.

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh for those who have died, ₹ 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹ 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.