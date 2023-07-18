Kim Kardashian Reacts To Woman's Claim That SKIMS Bodysuit Saved Her Life

"Kim Kardashian saved my life," Ms Wiley said in the video.

A 22-year-old woman in the United States recently credited Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS for saving her life during a shooting. The woman, identified as Angelina Wiley, shared on a TikTok video that she survived a mass shooting in Kansas City earlier this year. In the clip, shared Ms Kardashian in the hopes that she would see the video.

"Kim Kardashian saved my life," Ms Wiley said in the clip, according to The Independent. She explained that she was shot "four times" during an incident that occurred on New Year's Day. "The night that I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit," she said. "It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out," she added.

Further, the 22-year-old jokingly said that she recommends SKIMS shapewear. "I'm definitely going to buy some more, I mean I should wear it everyday. It's like body armour for women," she said as per the outlet.

Soon Ms Wiley's video took the internet by storm. In the comment section, many users applauded the 22-year-old for sharing her story, while others praised Ms Kardashian's shapewear line for allegedly saving her life.

"If this doesn't land you a @Skims sponsorship I don't know what will," one user commented. "Now THIS is good advertising," said another. "Now I'm gonna go buy some Skims," added a third.

Ms Wiley's video caught the attention of Kim Kardashian as well. Reposting the clip on her Instagram story, Ms Kardashian wrote, "Wowwww".

Meanwhile, in another clip, Ms Wiley said that three months after the shooting incident, a bullet still remains in her stomach. "It would be a higher risk to take it out than it would be to just leave it," she said, as per People. She added it was "the first day" she got to wear the suit, "but they gave me a discount and they gave me a refund".

Ms Wiley also started a GoFundMe page to raise money towards her medical bills. In an update shared on 8 July, after her video went viral, Wiley said she is in physical therapy but she continues to struggle with her hip and "severe PTSD" ever since the shooting.