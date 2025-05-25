"Kill And Dump": Baloch Journalist Killed In Front Of Family In Pakistan

A journalist in Pakistan's Balochistan province was allegedly killed when he resisted an abduction attempt by unidentified gunmen on Saturday. The journalist, Abdul Latif, who belonged to the Baloch community, was shot dead in front of his wife and children, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said in a statement.

Latif had worked with publications like Daily Intikhab and Aaj News, and was known for his fearless reporting on human rights violations and resistance in the war-torn province.

A senior police official said that the journalist was shot dead when the gunmen entered his house and tried to kidnap him. "When he resisted, he was shot dead, killing him on the spot," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniyal Kakar, said.

The assailants managed to escape, and no arrests have been made so far. An investigation into the killing is underway, police said.

Incidentally, Latif's eldest son, Saif Baloch, and seven other family members were also kidnapped a few months ago and were later found dead.

"This is not just a tragedy for one family--it is an act of terror meant to silence an entire people," said the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"We call on the United Nations, international media, and press freedom organisations to break their silence and confront these crimes against humanity."

Journalist organisations, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), have also condemned Latif's killing. The incident is being seen as part of Pakistan's alleged ‘kill and dump' campaign targeting journalists, activists and intellectuals in the troubled province.

Shalee Baloch, organiser of the Baloch Women Forum, posted on X, "The egregious killing of journalist Abdul Latif in Mashkay, Awaran district starkly highlights the ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan, necessitating immediate accountability and transparency. This incident exemplifies the systemic violence perpetrated by state officials against the Baloch people, characterised by enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings."

She urged the international community to acknowledge the severity of the human rights situation and pressure Pakistan to ensure accountability. "The persistent silence surrounding the Baloch genocide is untenable, and prompt action is essential to prevent further bloodshed. Justice must, once and for all, prevail," she added.