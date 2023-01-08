'Where Markets Close...': Pak Minister's Bizarre Theory On Population Boom

The video, which was shared on Twitter, has gone viral.

A video of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's sharing his thoughts on how to control the population has everyone's attention.

As per the minister, the birth rate is less at places where markets are shut at 8 pm. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said, “Wherever the markets close at 8 pm, the birth rate is low.”

The video, which was shared on Twitter, has gone viral. The text attached to it read, “New research, babies can't be made after 8 pm. ‘There's no population increase in countries where markets close at 8 pm,' defence minister.”

New research, babies can't be made after 8pm. "There's no population increase in countries where markets close at 8pm," defence minister.

People couldn't stop themselves from dropping a comment under the post. A person wanted everyone to look at Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman's expression sitting next to him.

The reaction of the lady sitting beside him is priceless.

Some were unable to digest the statement.

Wah kya logic hai ????????

Meanwhile, a person came in support of Mr Asif. “He is got a point here.”

He is got a point here

Mr Asif, who was addressing the media on the country's energy conservation plans, also said that the wedding halls should be shut by 10 pm and markets by 8:30 pm. It will help the nation save “Rs 60 billion".

He added that the electric motorcycles would be introduced by the end of this year to help cut the import of fuel. "The plan to save energy is being enforced immediately and the cabinet will monitor it," he said.

These measures were announced after the cabinet approved the National Energy Conservation Plan to save energy and decrease dependence on imported oil.