Saudi Trial In Khashoggi Murder Case 'Not Sufficient': UN Rights Office

The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it could not assess the fairness of a trial taking place in Saudi Arabia related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but that in any case it was "not sufficient".
Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani, asked about reports that a Saudi prosecutor had sought the death sentence for five suspects linked to the Oct. 2 killing, reiterated the office's call for an independent investigation "with international involvement".
The U.N. rights office always opposed the death penalty, she added.
