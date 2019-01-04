Saudi Trial In Khashoggi Murder Case "Not Sufficient": UN Rights Office

World | | Updated: January 04, 2019 17:02 IST
Saudi Arabia claims that Jamal Khashoggi died in a physical altercation inside its consulate in Istanbul.


GENEVA: 

The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it could not assess the fairness of a trial taking place in Saudi Arabia related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but that in any case it was "not sufficient".

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani, asked about reports that a Saudi prosecutor had sought the death sentence for five suspects linked to the Oct. 2 killing, reiterated the office's call for an independent investigation "with international involvement".

The U.N. rights office always opposed the death penalty, she added.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

