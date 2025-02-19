KFC Slammed For Moving Out Of Hometown Kentucky To Texas

KFC, the global fast-food giant, is moving its US headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas. Parent company Yum Brands announced the move on Tuesday, stating that approximately 100 corporate employees will relocate over the next six months, the New York Post reported.

Kentucky political leaders responded to the announcement of KFC's headquarters relocation. Governor Andy Beshear expressed his disappointment, emphasizing KFC's strong ties to the state and suggesting the company's founder would also be displeased. "This company's name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state's heritage and culture in the sale of its product," Beshear stated. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg shared similar sentiments, noting that the brand "was born here and is synonymous with Kentucky."

Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, clarified that the relocation is part of a broader strategy to establish two primary brand headquarters in the US. Under this plan, KFC and Pizza Hut will be based in Plano, Texas, while Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill will continue operating from Irvine, California. Additionally, 90 remote Yum employees will be required to relocate to the respective brand campuses.

Thinking about John Y tonight who fought so hard to bring the KFC HQ back to Kentucky after Jack Massey made him move it to Nashville pic.twitter.com/Gc26lFOvUd — Dan Bayens (@danbayens) February 19, 2025

Despite this shift, Yum Brands confirmed that it will maintain corporate offices in Louisville and retain 560 employees there. Both Governor Beshear and Mayor Greenberg acknowledged this, with Greenberg expressing interest in meeting with Yum's CEO to discuss KFC's future presence in Kentucky.

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders and renowned for its secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, KFC has grown into a global powerhouse with over 24,000 locations across 145 countries. While its corporate base is moving, its historical roots in Kentucky remain strong.