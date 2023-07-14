Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial: Actor Says He Touched Victim In 'Romantic' Ways

Mr Spacey made his first appearance as a witness on Thursday in a London court.

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey who is facing a string of sexual offence charges in the United Kingdom, recently told the court that he was "flirtatious" and "romantic" with one of his alleged sexual assault victims, denying all accusations of "aggressive" sexual offences, as per a report in BBC.

This comes as Mr Spacey made his first appearance as a witness on Thursday in a London court after several days of testimony from his four accusers and other prosecution witnesses. During the hearing, Mr Spacey added that he and the victim had been "somewhat intimate". The actor also added that he touched the man in "romantic" and "intimate" ways.

"Yeah, I am a big flirt. It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way. It was gentle... and it was, in my mind, romantic," he told the court. He said the claimed victim "made it clear that he did not want to go any further" so he did not progress in any direction.

The American actor also stated that he was "crushed" by the allegations made against him. "I was crushed. I never thought that (name of man) I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back," Mr Spacey told the court.

The actor also responded to claims made by another complainant who said Mr Spacey had held his crotch "like a cobra" after making a "vile comment," saying he had never done that to anyone in his life. According to him, the man's claims that they met at a theatre in the middle of the 2000s are "madness" since "it never happened." "I never said any of the things that he claims I said to him and wouldn't and never have to anyone in my life," the actor said in court.

Discussing the accusations levied by another victim, Mr Spacey said that he was unaware of the accuser's identity or appearance. Mr Spacey said that records revealed he was not present in the UK in August 2008, when the alleged incident took place.