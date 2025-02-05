Kenya Airways Passenger Throws Used Sanitary Pads At Staff Over Onboarding Denial

A Nigerian woman, Gloria Omisore, caused a disturbance at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after being denied boarding. The New York Post reported that Omisore, who was travelling from Lagos to Manchester (via Paris), threw used sanitary napkins at ground staff after learning she didn't have the required French visa for her layover. This led to a heated argument with airline personnel.

Offered a flight to London as an alternative, Omisore's frustration intensified. Kenya Airways reported that she became aggressive with check-in staff, rejecting the new itinerary and demanding compensation for the disruption.

In a shocking incident, Omisore, who was menstruating at the time, allegedly removed and threw three used sanitary pads at the check-in counter, with one landing on the floor. A video of the altercation shows her angrily confronting airline staff, demanding a sanitary towel and insisting on keeping her phone.

Shouting at the staff, she said, "You will provide me a sanitary towel. You cannot take my phone. You cannot take my phone." She also declared, "I will speak with the Minister of Finance in Nigeria, you will see."

A check-in agent, visibly frustrated, responded, "Call the president of Nigeria. Call the president of Nigeria. You will not fly on Kenya Airways. You will never enter our airline again."

Kenya Airways later issued a statement addressing the incident, clarifying that it does not cover accommodation costs for passengers denied boarding due to visa issues.

"Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements. It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey," the airline stated.

The statement further condemned Omisore's actions, saying:

"In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at our employees. We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests."

Following discussions between the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Kenyan officials, authorities agreed to deport Omisore back to Nigeria the same day.

Spokesperson Michael Achimugu confirmed the decision, stating, "Per our discussion with the station manager, the passenger will be flown back to Nigeria tonight. This is agreeable on all sides."