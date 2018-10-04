Kate Middleton's Sweet Reply To A Little Girl's Question

Kate Middleton is mother of three.

Sometimes innocent questions asked by kids can be tricky to answer, but it seems Kate Middleton has learned the trick.

The mother of three had the perfect answer for a young student who could not understand why Ms Middleton, a school visitor, was attracting so much attention from photographers.

Ms Middleton recently ended her maternity leave with a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground in West London.

While most of the children seemed to be awestruck by Princess Kate's presence, one girl found the constant clicking of pictures odd and asked, "Why are they picturing you," reported People.

According to a footage obtained by The Royal Family Channel, the 36-year -old replied instantly saying, "They're picturing you because you're special!"

Mother to Prince George (5), Princess Charlotte (3), and 6-month-old Prince Louis, Ms Middleton sure knows how to deal with kids.