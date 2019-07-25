Kate Middleton Gets 'Baby Botox'? Kensington Palace Says Not True

Kensington Palace issued a statement rejecting the claim. (File photo)

After a top British surgeon allegedly said that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton uses Botox, the Kensington Palace issued a statement rejecting the claim. The surgeon allegedly displayed "before and after" photos of Ms Middleton to promote the procedure.

In a statement to The New York Post, a spokesman for Kensington Palace said a post by Dr Medi Spa is "categorically not true" and "in addition, the Royal Family never endorses commercial activity."

Dr Munir Somji of the Dr Medi Spa Clinic allegedly posted the images on his Instagram account with the caption: "Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox," he wrote under two photos of the 37-year-old royal.

"Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead," the physician wrote. "But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but the elevation of the lateral tail of the brow."

"We wouldn't be able to disclose whether she is a client or not," marketing manager Sammy Curry told The Post when asked if Kate Middleton is indeed a client of Dr Medi Spa.

"We have non-disclosure agreements where we can't disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can't comment at all that she has come to us."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.