Kartikey Hariyani At NDTV World Summit 2025: About ChargeZone Founder, CEO

Kartikey Hariyani, the founder and CEO of ChargeZone, is among the leaders attending the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi. The two-day event on October 17 and 18 will bring together prominent figures from politics, science, technology and business to discuss global innovation and collaboration.

Kartikey Hariyani's Early Career

Kartikey Hariyani began his professional journey in August 1998 at Larsen and Toubro Limited as a graduate engineer trainee. Over six years, he gained experience across projects and international business, including roles as sales support manager in Japan (2002-2003) and Germany (2003-2004). During this period, he worked with automobile giants such as BMW AG and Stanley Electric Japan.

Leadership In Renewable Energy

In 2010, Hariyani founded TecSo Projects Limited, where he served as Managing Director and CEO until August 2022. At TecSo, he specialised in renewable energy verticals, including Solar PV and energy storage, product development and global sourcing. Under his leadership, the company developed over 200 MW of solar PV plants in India and 50 MW across EMEA and African markets, while successfully raising over US$55 million in debt and equity funding. In 2015, he launched TecSo Energy to focus on IPP models in global renewable energy markets.

Pioneering EV Charging Infrastructure

Since July 2018, Hariyani has served as Founder and CEO of ChargeZone, based in Vadodara, Gujarat. He led the development of an IoT mobile application and charging management system, enabling EV charging services across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.



In addition to ChargeZone, Hariyani is Chief Platform Architect and Co-Founder of BillionE, an e-mobility platform. He also serves as a mentor at Evnnovator, Bengaluru, supporting startups and innovations in EV and renewable energy sectors.

Hariyani's expertise spans power sector operations, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, green hydrogen, energy consulting and legal advisory.

Academic Background

Hariyani holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical from LD College of Engineering (1994-1998) in Gujarat, where he participated in research on energy-efficient motors, IEEE student activities and served as Merit Class Representative at the University Senate.



He then completed the Seed Transformation Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business (October 2022 to November 2023).

NDTV World Summit 2025

The 2025 NDTV World Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This year's theme, “Risk, Resolve and Renewal,” will explore the challenges facing the world, strategies to address them and ways to build a stronger and more resilient future in the decade ahead.