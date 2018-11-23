Karachi Attack Updates: Separatist Group Says China Exploiting Resources

Paramilitary forces and police during an attack on the Chinese embassy. (Reuters)

At least two policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen stormed the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi today, officials said. Up to four gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were intercepted by security guards at a checkpoint, senior local police official Javaid Alam Odho told AFP.

An exchange of fire resulted "killing two of our constables and critically wounding another", he said.

He added that the group "ran away" but did not confirm if the attack was over, saying the area had been cordoned off and security forces were conducting a clearing operation.

Here are the Updates on Chinese Consulate Attack: