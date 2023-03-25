Kanye West Returns To Instagram, Reveals What Made Him Change His Mind About Anti-Semitism

Ye's Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted last year over anti-semitic posts.

American rapper Kanye West, who goes by the name Ye, has returned to Instagram and claims that Jonah Hill's performance in "21 Jump Street" was what finally caused him to change his views about anti-semitism.

In a post, he shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again."

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," Ye added.

The rapper's Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted last year over anti-semitic posts. The restrictions were imposed after the artist stirred controversy by wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during the Paris Fashion Week, in a misappropriation of the slogan "Black Lives Matter." The phrase "Black Lives Matter" became a rallying cry for protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Mr West had posted screenshots on Instagram of a conversation with rapper Diddy, who called out West over the T-shirt and its message. "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business," he wrote. The posts have since been deleted from the platform but images can still be found online.

The American Jewish Committee had also slammed Mr Ye for having "fomented hatred of Jews." "Kanye West should figure out how to make a point without using antisemitism," the organisation said.