Kamala Harris Wins Support Within Democractic Party To Face Donald Trump

Kamala Harris said she was "proud" to have secured the support (File photo)

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday said she has earned the support needed to become the Democrat presidential nominee, two days after Joe Biden, who was seeking re-election, announced to bow down.

"When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party's nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state's delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon," she said in a statement.

Joe Biden, who was seeking a rematch against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November 5 US elections, announced to step aside on Sunday.

The 81-year-old ended the re-election bid amid mounting pressure over his health concerns and pledged to remain in office until his term ends in January 2025. He has now thrown his support behind 59-year-old Harris.

"I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people," Kamala Harris, the first Black American and first Indian-American to be elected vice president, said.

"This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead," Harris said.

"I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November," she added.

An unofficial survey of delegates by the news agency Associated Press showed Kamala Harris with more than 2,500 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win a vote in the coming weeks.

Democratic party is scheduled to announce the presidential nominee by August 7.

Replacing Biden atop the ticket has also revved up speculation about who might join Harris as a vice presidential candidate.

According to reports, the people being discussed are Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

