Kamala Harris Praises Biden's Legacy As 'Unmatched In Modern History'

US Presidential Polls are slated to be held later this year (File)

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday hailed her boss's legacy as "unmatched in modern history," in her first remarks since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her candidacy.

Biden's record is "unmatched in modern history," Harris said at an event at the White House. "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

