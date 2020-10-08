'Will Make Her Proud': Kamala Harris On Mother During Big Debate

Kamala Harris has often referred to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, as her source of inspiration.

US Senator Kamala Harris referred to her mother while speaking at the one-off debate with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. "The fact that I am sitting here will make her proud," said the democratic vice-presidential candidate amid the debate with Vice President Mike Pence.

"I think about my mother... the fact that I am sitting here right now would make her proud. It is because of my mother who came to US at 19, gave birth to me at 25. I think I am sitting here that will make her proud. Joe and I have share purpose about lifting people," Ms Harris said.

The democratic vice-presidential candidate has often referred to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, as her source of inspiration who had guided her throughout her entire life.

"My mother always used to say, ''Don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something''," Harris, 55, wrote in a fundraising email to her supporters last month.

Kamala Harris also hit out at the Trump administration over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and battered the US economy.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, a US senator from California and former prosecutor, said in the first moments of the debate in which the candidates were separated by plexiglass.