Kamala Harris' Husband Slapped Ex Girlfriend For Flirting With Another Man, Claims Report

The report said Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff allegedly struck the woman, a New York attorney, in the face while waiting in a valet line in 2012.

The incident occured in 2012, two years before Kamala Harris married Douglas Emhoff

Months after US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff admitted to having an extra-marital affair during his first marriage, a report has claimed that he allegedly slapped his ex-girlfriend for "flirting" with a valet worker.

The report, published by a British tabloid on Wednesday, said that Second Gentleman allegedly struck the woman, a New York attorney, in the face while waiting in a valet line late at night after the Cannes Film Festival event in France in May 2012.

The report, citing the woman's friends, said the woman had been dating Emhoff, a lawyer, for three months when the incident took place.

Earlier in August, Emhoff, 59, acknowledged that he had an affair during his first marriage (with Kerstin) after the alleged details of the relationship were published by a British tabloid.

"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff said in a statement provided exclusively to CNN.

His acknowledgment came after a British tabloid reported that Emhoff had an affair with a teacher who worked at a school his children attended and that resulted in the end of his first marriage.

It was reported that the woman became pregnant and that, according to a close friend, she "did not keep the child."

Emhoff and Kerstin ended their marriage in 2009 and have two children - Cole and Ella.

Kamala Harris, who married Emhoff in 2014, was aware of the affair before their marriage.

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris' Husband Slapped Ex Girlfriend For Flirting With Another Man, Claims Report
