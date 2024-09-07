'First-Class Trial Lawyer': Kamala Harris' Husband Says He's Never Won A Debate Against His Wife

Kamala Harris will face-off Donald Trump on September 10.

Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris are all set to participate in the highly-anticipated first Presidential debate next week. Ahead of the September 10 face-off, Ms Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, spoke about their debates as a married couple in a new interview with 'Pod Save America'. The US Vice President and her husband were both accomplished lawyers before entering politics, Mr Emhoff shared in the interview. So, when 'Pod Save America' cohost Tommy Vietor asked the second gentleman about the upcoming presidential debate between Ms Harris and former US President Donald Trump, Mr Emhoff revealed that he has never won a debate against his wife.

"I assume no one has debated with her more often than you have," Mr Vietor said. "What should we expect? What should we look for?" he asked, as per Business Insider.

"I haven't won one," Mr Emhoff said of debating Ms Harris. He then went on to call Ms Harris a "great debater" and "first-class trial lawyer".

"It's not like we're in a debate, but I realize if we're talking about something, any really good lawyer will lay little traps for you along the way, and as I'm going through this discussion about some husband-wife thing, I say 'Oh, that's what you're doing!'" he said, adding, "I was a pretty good trial lawyer too."

Notably, before entering politics, Ms Harris served as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California. Mr Emhoff, on the other hand, was a partner at DLA Piper in Los Angeles specialising in intellectual property and entertainment and media law. The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary in August.

"Kamala Harris was exactly the right person for me at an important time in my life. At this moment in this nation's history she is exactly the right president," the 59-year-old said last month at the Democratic National Convention.

Also Read | Harris Or Trump? 'Nostradamus' Of US Presidential Elections Makes Final Prediction For 2024

Kamala Harris will face-off Donald Trump on September 10, Tuesday in a debate hosted by ABC News. The campaigns have traded barbs while negotiating the host network and rules of the debate, such as whether their microphones will stay unmuted.

Regarding this, Mr Emhoff said, "It's Donald Trump, so who the hell knows what you're going to get, but I know from her she's going to be talking about us, she's going to be talking about the American people."

ABC News is hosting the second presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10, at 9 pm ET. It will be the first time Ms Harris and Mr Trump debate each other. The debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.