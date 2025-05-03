Kamala Harris, Gulf Of Mexico: White House Shares 4 "Simple Truths" Post

The White House has shared a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page about the “four simple truths”, featuring a collage of Democrat Kamala Harris, Gulf Of Mexico and news outlet NPR, among others.

Evidently, the images are of people or entities whose actions or viewpoints the US President Donald Trump and his administration disagree with.

Let's take a look at each of the four images:

1) Kamala Harris

The first photo features US Vice President Kamala Harris, with a text overlay that read, “Not President.”

The timing of this post is significant, coming shortly after Ms Harris' first major speech since losing the US Presidential elections in November 2024.

In her speech a couple of days ago, she criticised Donald Trump. She described the US President's economic policies, particularly his sweeping tariffs, as the catalyst for what she labelled the “greatest man-made economic crisis” in modern history, reported CNN.

She also warned that Donald Trump's ongoing conflicts with the judiciary were pushing the nation towards a constitutional crisis.

2) Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The next image highlights Kilmar Abrego Garcia, with the text “Not a ‘Maryland Man'".

Mr Garcia, a father of three, was living in Maryland when he was deported to El Salvador, a decision that has sparked controversy.

The Donald Trump administration said that Mr Garcia was a member of the violent MS-13 gang. Garcia's family and legal representatives dispute these accusations, maintaining that he is innocent with no criminal convictions in the US. He is currently being held in a prison, while his family continues to fight for his return.

3) NPR

The next image shows the NPR logo, with the text “Not real news". This reference stems from President Donald Trump's executive order signed on May 1, which sought to reduce public subsidies for NPR.

Mr Trump accused the network of bias and propagating “radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news,'” reported news agency Reuters.

The executive order directed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to cease federal funding for NPR and PBS, as well as to eliminate indirect sources of taxpayer funding.

4) Gulf of Mexico

The final image shows a water body on a map, with the caption “Not Gulf of Mexico". This section alludes to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on his first day in office to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

The order also declared February 9 as “Gulf of America Day". This act was symbolic of Donald Trump's inclination to assert a more nationalistic and American-centric approach to geographical and cultural identities

Take a look at the post here:

Four simple truths... pic.twitter.com/pFwSn2WS1A — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 2, 2025

The post stands out for its stark visuals and pointed messaging, clearly targeting individuals and institutions frequently criticised by Donald Trump. Each image appears to reinforce the administration's stance on key figures and issues, aligning with Trump's ongoing narrative since returning to office.