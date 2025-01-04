JD Vance Caught Laughing As Kamala Harris Fumbles On Stage During Pledge

US Vice President Kamala Harris sparked controversy and ridicule after appearing to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during a swearing-in ceremony for new senators at Capitol Hill.

The incident, which was captured on video, has now gone viral and showed Harris starting the pledge but leaving out key words, including "to the flag." She trailed off as others continued reciting the pledge, seemingly unsure of the correct words.

The official Pledge of Allegiance reads: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Kamala just completely messed up the Pledge of Allegiance on the Senate floor.

pic.twitter.com/eoCqa1wdat — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2025

Harris's mistake did not go unnoticed, and she faced swift criticism on social media. Conservative commentators and users were quick to pounce on the error, with former Trump campaign aide Chester Tam calling it "absolutely pathetic."

Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on X with three laughing emojis, while Vice President-elect JD Vance was seen smiling and laughing during the ceremony.

Conservative commentator Collin Rugg remarked, "JUST IN: Kamala Harris appears to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony for new senators. This woman is a heartbeat away from being the president."

Despite the criticism, Harris seemed to take the mistake in stride. She was seen smiling back at Republicans after the ceremony.

As President of the Senate, Harris plays a crucial role in swearing in new senators and overseeing key proceedings. Her mistake has raised questions about her preparedness for the role and her ability to represent the United States on the national stage.

In leadership, every second counts and every word counts. Let's hope that during these important events, clarity and focus stay at the forefront. #LeadershipMatters 🌺🌸✨ — Small World (@smallworld0011) January 3, 2025

The incident has also sparked a wider debate about the importance of the Pledge of Allegiance and the role of public officials in upholding American traditions.

While some have defended Harris's mistake as a simple error, others have argued that it reflects a broader lack of respect for American institutions and values.

Stuff happens. Let it go — B Batch (@BobBatchelder2) January 3, 2025

