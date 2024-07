Kamala Harris' Campaign Debuts New Official Election Logo

A spokesperson confirmed that the new logo is the campaign's official logo moving forward.

US Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign - formerly President Joe Biden's campaign - debuted a new logo on Monday, just hours after Biden announced that he would withdraw from the presidential race and endorse her 2024 bid.

In an email touting the slew of Democratic officials and lawmakers backing Ms Harris, the campaign - which is still operating from its joebiden.com domain - unveiled the new logo, which features "Harris for President," in the same font used in its original logo.

The website also featured the new logo on its online merchandise shop, along with new items featuring Ms Harris' likeness, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton posted a fundraising appeal for Ms Harris' campaign Monday, urging supporters to "become a part of this historic campaign today." "I've known Kamala Harris a long time," Ms Clinton wrote on X about the 59-year-old US vice president, who is now poised to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the November 5 election.

"This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms," she wrote.

"But she can't do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign today," the post said.

Ms Clinton spoke with Ms Harris on Sunday as part of the more than 10 hours she spent working the phones to rally support from Democratic leaders after Biden, 81, said he will not seek re-election.

Both Ms Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, endorsed Ms Harris in a joint statement Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised USD 49.6 million in grassroots donations for her campaign after President Joe Biden endorsed her, CNN quoted campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt as saying.

Also on Sunday, the Democratic online fundraising platform ActBlue said: "This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle."

