"Kamala Devi Harris": Twitter Gushes Over Invitation For Historic Oath

Joe Biden, 78, will take the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States while Kamala Harris, 56, will be sworn in as the 49th US Vice President.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's inauguration invite.

Washington:

There's little to remark about the beige card with black text, except for what it announces: The inauguration of the United States' first female Vice President.

Social media users, especially in India, celebrated for the momentous occasion, gushing over the invitation card bearing the names of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday arrived for the historic inauguration at the West Front of the Capitol.

Biden, 78, will take the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States while Harris, 56, will be sworn in as the 49th US Vice President.

Over 25,000 National Guard troops are guarding the venue and nearby areas to ensure that the nation's transfer of power can take place peacefully.

Biden, who is set to be the oldest president in American history, will succeed President Donald Trump, 74, who has decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Harris will take over the office of the US Vice President from 61-year-old Mike Pence.

The President-elect is wearing a navy suit and a navy overcoat, both designed by American designer Ralph Lauren. His wife Dr Jill Biden is wearing an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O''Neil of Markarian.

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, will create history by becoming the first-ever woman Vice President of the United States. She would also be the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

Her husband Douglas Emhoff, 56, will be the first 'Second Gentleman'' - the first male spouse of a vice president in the US.

Harris will be sworn in on two Bibles - one that belonged to a close family friend named Regina Shelton and another that belonged to Thurgood Marshall - the country''s first African American Supreme Court justice.