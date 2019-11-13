Kabul Blast: 7 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Bomb Detonates In Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan: The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb had gone off in a neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

World | | Updated: November 13, 2019 10:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kabul Blast: 7 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Bomb Detonates In Kabul

Kabul: At least seven people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb detonated (Representational)


Kabul, Afghanistan: 

At least seven people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb detonated during Kabul's busy morning rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb had gone off in a neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

He said the dead were all civilians. "This is the initial information, more details later," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kabul AfghanistanKabul Bomb BlastKabul Blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Children's DaySensexDeerMaharashtraArctic Blast Saudi ArabiaJharkhandSanjay RautAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieMarjaavaanAnti Pollution MaskNote 8 ProiPhone XR

................................ Advertisement ................................