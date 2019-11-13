Kabul Blast: 7 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Bomb Detonates In Kabul

Kabul: At least seven people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb detonated (Representational)

At least seven people were killed and seven wounded when a car bomb detonated during Kabul's busy morning rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb had gone off in a neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

He said the dead were all civilians. "This is the initial information, more details later," he added.

