Justin Trudeau's 'Happy Navratri' Message Amid Diplomatic Row With India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished "happy Navratri" to the Hindu community in his country amid a diplomatic row with India.

"Happy Navratri! I'm sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Happy Navratri! I'm sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival. https://t.co/ISCjvJqnKJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 15, 2023

Navaratri is a biannual Hindu festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga. It spans over nine nights, first in the month of Chaitra (March/April), and again in the month of Ashvin (September-October).

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Mr Trudeau publicly levelled suspicions last month that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on June 18 in a Vancouver suburb. India dismissed the allegation as absurd and both countries expelled a diplomat.

India also suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in India.

Mr Trudeau later said that Canada was not looking to escalate the dispute.

"We're taking this extremely seriously, but we're going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively within with the government of India," he said.

The Canadian Prime Minister was massively trolled online for raising India with various global leaders after his recent discussion of India ties with the king of Jordan and UAE President.

Meanwhile, an exclusive survey carried out by NDTV revealed that Justin Trudeau's ratings hit an all-time low after he made the allegations of India's involvement in the death of Nijjar.