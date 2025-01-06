How Justin Trudeau's Allegations Against India Set Stage For His Downfall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a political crisis that could lead to his resignation. Increasingly isolated within his own Liberal Party, Trudeau has been accused of using allegations against India to deflect attention from mounting domestic challenges, including a falling economy, and dissent within his party.

Liberal Party Rebellion

Over the past year, several high-profile Liberal Party MPs, including Sean Casey and Ken McDonald, have publicly called for Trudeau to step down, citing dissatisfaction with his leadership. Reports suggest that more than 20 Liberal MPs have signed a pledge demanding his resignation.

The resignation of Chrystia Freeland as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister in December marked a blow to Trudeau's government. Freeland's departure reportedly stemmed from policy disagreements, including Trudeau's handling of potential US tariffs and his economic strategy.

"Like most families, sometimes we have fights around the holidays," Trudeau said in December. "But of course, like most families, we find our way through it. You know, I love this country, I deeply love this party, I love you guys, and love is what families are all about."

Freeland, who slammed Trudeau and his "costly political gimmicks" in her resignation letter, did not share that sentiment. Following Freeland's resignation, Trudeau largely disappeared from media briefings or public events while spending much of his time at a ski resort.

Adding to the internal turmoil, the Liberal Party suffered losses in two recent by-elections.

Key allies like New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh have said that he would introduce a motion in the Canadian Parliament to topple the government. Currently on Winter Break, the Canadian Parliament will resume its proceedings on January 27.

Leadership Scenarios

If Trudeau resigns, the Liberal Party's main challenge would be to find a leader with mass appeal. In Canada, an interim leader cannot run for the party's permanent leadership. Names like Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Mark Carney have been floated as potential contenders, but the timeline for a leadership race could leave the party vulnerable in the lead-up to the federal elections scheduled later this year.

Canada's Liberal leader is chosen through a special convention, a process that could take months. If an election were called before the Liberals have a permanent leader, the party would face risks at the ballot box.

Trudeau's political troubles come as the opposition Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, enjoys a commanding lead in public opinion polls. Poilievre has capitalised on economic frustrations, vowing to repeal Trudeau's carbon tax and address Canada's housing crisis. Some polls show the Conservatives with a double-digit lead over the Liberals.

Trudeau's India Gambit

Tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa have been simmering since Trudeau's September 2023 allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada. India dismissed the accusation as "absurd." Trudeau's claims that India sponsors criminal activities have drawn sharp criticism both domestically and internationally.

In the subsequent fallout, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its envoy to Ottawa after Canada attempted to question Indian officials as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar case. Pro-Khalistan activities in Canada, including an attack on a Hindu temple near Toronto, further inflamed relations between the two nations.

India has consistently rejected any link to the murder of Nijjar, a designated terrorist by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and accused Trudeau's administration of pandering to Khalistani sympathisers for political gain.

Despite multiple exchanges, including meetings at international forums like the G20 Summit, Canada has failed to provide any conclusive evidence linking India to the murder.

Critics argue that these allegations are an attempt to appeal to a segment of the Khalistani Sikh vote base in Canada, a move that some perceive as politically motivated. However, this strategy appears to have backfired, with many Canadians viewing it as a distraction from pressing national issues.