Justin Bieber Urges Fans Not To Buy His Own 'Trash' Merchandise At H&M

A representative for H&M said the company followed proper approval procedures for the collection.

Singer Justin Bieber accused retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB of selling clothing depicting him without his consent.

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," Bieber posted on Instagram. "Don't buy it."

Clothes in the H&M collection include sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber's likeness, lyrics and branding. The retailer has previously sold Bieber's concert tour merchandise a few times, going back several years.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M," Bieber wrote Monday. "All without my permission and approval."

H&M has struggled with weak sales lately as the retailer tries to cope with high inflation and shaky consumer demand. Management aims to double sales by 2030.



