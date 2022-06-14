Justin Bieber Shares Health Update After Revealing His Face Is Partially Paralysed

Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

Justin Bieber has shared an update about his health condition, three days after revealing on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer said he has "gotten better" since his diagnosis and he is leaning on his faith to navigate the "horrific storm."

Bieber, 28, shared the update on his Instagram story.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feelin. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME," Bieber wrote in the Instagram story.

The "Peaches" singer captioned the text, "By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm. It's not about the storm. It's that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS."

Bieber announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition - the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - sending shockwaves across the world.

It is a painful complication that causes shingles and chickenpox.

The Ramsay Hunt Syndrome was discovered in 1907 by the neurologist of the same name. It is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and then paralyse the facial nerve and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth.

Symptoms vary from person to person but can cause severe discomfort or pain.

Most sufferers become paralysed on one side of the face and develop an ear rash, according to the US National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

The affected facial muscles may become weak or feel stiff, preventing the sufferer from smiling, frowning or shutting the eye on their paralysed side - something that Bieber talked about in his video.

He has been forced to postpone his upcoming shows on the NYC tour at Madison Square Garden due to the ongoing health issues.

As per Billboard, the concerts were originally set to take place on Monday and Tuesday on back-to-back nights at the iconic New York City venue as part of his "Justice World Tour".