Judges Throw Out Brexit Case Against UK PM Candidate Boris Johnson

Last month, a judge said Boris Johnson must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by claiming during the 2016 rerferendum that Britain would be 350 million pounds a week better off outside the EU.

World | | Updated: June 07, 2019 18:31 IST
Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain's PM. (File)


LONDON: 

Judges at London's High Court on Friday threw out an attempt to prosecute Boris Johnson, the front-runner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, for allegedly lying about Brexit.

Last month, a judge said Johnson must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by claiming during the 2016 rerferendum that Britain would be 350 million pounds a week better off outside the EU.

But judges overturned that decision at a judicial review hearing.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

