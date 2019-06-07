Judges Throw Out Brexit Case Against UK PM Candidate Boris Johnson

Judges at London's High Court on Friday threw out an attempt to prosecute Boris Johnson, the front-runner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, for allegedly lying about Brexit.
Last month, a judge said Johnson must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by claiming during the 2016 rerferendum that Britain would be 350 million pounds a week better off outside the EU.
But judges overturned that decision at a judicial review hearing.
