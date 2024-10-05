Has JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Endorsed Donald Trump? What He Said

Jamie Dimon has firmly denied former US president Donald Trump's recent claim that the CEO of JPMorgan Chase has endorsed him for the US presidency. This clarification came shortly after Trump claimed he had Dimon's support. A spokesperson for Dimon, Joe Evangelisti, refuted the endorsement, telling CNBC, “Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate.”



According to the CNBC report, Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, shared a screenshot falsely claiming that Dimon was backing his presidential bid. The post read, “New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President.”



The claim seems to have first surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on October 4 and was quickly circulated by several pro-Trump accounts. It gained further traction when Trump himself shared it before JPMorgan Chase issued a denial.



However, when NBC questioned Trump about the post on October 4, the former president claimed ignorance of its origin, distancing himself from responsibility. He told NBC, “Somebody put it up. I don't know.” Even hours after the remark, the post was still accessible on Trump's official social media account. CNBC's attempts to contact the Trump campaign for further comment went unanswered.



Earlier in September, Dimon made his political stance clear during an interview at the JPMorgan Investor Summit in Mumbai. At the time, he emphasised his neutrality, stating, “I'm not endorsing anyone at this time.”



Although Dimon has occasionally praised Trump, he also criticised the former president. Their relationship has seen its share of public disputes. During the Republican primaries, Dimon voiced support for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, urging business leaders to back her instead of Trump.



Trump, in response, lashed out at Dimon for endorsing Haley, recalling their interactions during his presidency. He said, “I've never been a big Jamie Dimon fan, but had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House,” adding fuel to their already tense rapport.