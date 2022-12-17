'People Have Spoken': Journalists Back On Twitter After Elon Musk's Poll

San Francisco:
Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.
The people have spoken.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022
Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe
"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the Twitter owner tweeted.
