'People Have Spoken': Journalists Back On Twitter After Elon Musk's Poll

Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.

The people have spoken.



Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the Twitter owner tweeted.

