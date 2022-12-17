"People Have Spoken": Journalists Back On Twitter After Elon Musk's Poll

Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now, tweeted Elon Musk.

'People Have Spoken': Journalists Back On Twitter After Elon Musk's Poll
San Francisco:

Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the Twitter owner tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

