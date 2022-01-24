Journalist Murdered In Mexico, Second In Same City In Less Than A Week

Mexico is one of the world's deadliest countries for reporters.

A journalist was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the Mexican city on the US border.

Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was "attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle," said the Baja California state prosecutor's office.

A few days ago, Maldonado won a labor lawsuit against a television company owned by a former governor of Baja California.

On Monday, photojournalist Margarito Martinez was found dead near his home in Tijuana.

The 49-year-old, who specialized in news related to the police, had a gunshot wound to the head, according to prosecutors.

Authorities were also urged to investigate an attack that led to the death of another journalist and social media activist, Jose Luis Gamboa, in the city of Xalapa in the eastern state of Veracruz.

Gamboa was taken to the hospital on January 10 after he was stabbed and left lying on the street, but his body was not identified until Friday.

It was unclear if the killing was related to his work.

Media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders regularly ranks Mexico alongside Afghanistan and Yemen as the world's most dangerous places for news media.

At least seven journalists were murdered in Mexico in 2021, according to an AFP count, although it has not been determined if all the killings were linked to their work.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and only a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions.

