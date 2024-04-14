Jordan To Temporarily Close Airspace Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Jordan announced it was closing its airspace Saturday as regional tensions soared after Iran threatened reprisals against Israel for a deadly air strike on its consulate building in Damascus.

The civil aviation authority in Jordan, which lies between Israel and Iran, said that the measure, initially imposed for "several hours" from 2000 GMT, would be reviewed and updated regularly "in light of developments", state media reported.

