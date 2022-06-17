Amber Heard Shed 'Crocodile Tears' During Testimony, Says Juror

Weeks after the final verdict was given in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, one of the jury members said that the actress shed “crocodile tears” during the testimony. The person was part of the seven-member jury that heard the trial, which lasted for six weeks.

The juror, who wished to remain unnamed, told Good Morning America that Amber Heard's expression made others “very uncomfortable.”

“The crying, the facial expression that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable…She would answer one question and she would be crying. And, two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression “crocodile tears,”” he said.

EXCLUSIVE: A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial said what the jury concluded was "they were both abusive to each other" but Heard's team failed to prove Depp's abuse was physical. https://t.co/Ax4SMZUq2Jpic.twitter.com/EMiMeqh5pn — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 16, 2022

The person added that Amber Heard “didn't come across as believable."

When asked about Johnny Depp, the jury member said that the actor looked “more real”.

“[Johnny Depp] just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, a seven-member jury in Virginia awarded Johnny Depp $15 million, which was later capped at $10.35 million, in damages after finding that the 2018 op-ed by Amber Heard was defamatory to the actor. In the op-ed, which was featured in Washington Post, Ms Heard spoke about "sexual violence" and described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Reacting to the final outcome, Amber Heard had said, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she added.