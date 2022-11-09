Johnny Depp Makes Special Appearance In Rihanna's Fashion Show

Johnny Depp made the controversial appearance on Rihanna's fashion show.

Actor Johnny Depp made a special appearance in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show. It debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday and featured appearances from celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lilly Singh, Damson Idris and Taraji P Henson. Since the time Rihanna made the announcement about Mr Depp's appearance on the show, social media users had been expressing concern, with some even calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and Rihanna's cosmetic company Fenty Beauty in the wake of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's legal battle with ex wife Amber Heard.

Rihanna herself opened "Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4", but what grabbed the headline was Mr Depp's brief appearance. He was seen standing in the middle of the forest surrounded by male shirtless dancers.

The actor walked towards the camera staring intently as Outkast's classic hit 'So Fresh, So Clean' played in the background. The 59-year-old looked fresher and cleaner with his hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Mr Depp was wearing an all-olive-everything ensemble with matching robe and pajama pants from Rihanna's unisex collection, according to New York Post.

Mr Depp is the first man to take part in the 'star' moment, with the show roping in Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in the past.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor won the defamation case against Ms Heard in June this years, five years after their divorce. The lawsuit stemmed from 2018 op-ed written by the 'Aquaman' star, in which she called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

During the trial, Mr Depp's team argued that even though Ms Heard didn't mention his name, the article implied it was him. A jury then ruled that Ms Heard had defamed Mr Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage. As a result, she was ordered to pay Mr Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury also awarded Ms Heard $2 million in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Mr Depp's lawyers.